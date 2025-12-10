Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 10 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday arrived for the AIADMK General Council and executive committee meeting at the Srivaari Marriage Hall in Vanagaram, Chennai, bringing together more than 2,000 members and special invitees for a politically significant gathering just four months ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The meeting is likely to focus on key political and organisational matters, including strategies to intensify campaigns against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), approaches for the upcoming election, and decisions related to alliances.

Also Read | 'May the Ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram Keep Guiding Us for Eternity': PM Narendra Modi on Inclusion of Deepawali in UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

Discussions may also take place upon reuniting leaders who had earlier parted ways with the party, including former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

Several resolutions are expected to be passed during the session, many of which are anticipated to target the DMK government on various issues.

Also Read | 'Joyous Moment': India Welcomes Inclusion of Deepawali in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity 2025.

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay on Tuesday slammed DMK government over the statehood demand, alleging that the party's only job is to "cheat people." The TVK president urged the public not to believe the DMK and requested the people of Puducherry not to reject them.

Addressing a large public rally in Uppalam Expo Ground in Puducherry, Vijay said, "Don't believe in DMK. Their job is just to cheat you. I urge the people of Puducherry not to reject us as some do in Tamil Nadu."

Reiterating his party's solidarity with the people of Puducherry, he asserted that for his movement, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are inseparable despite being classified differently by the Union government.

"For this union government, Tamil Nadu is a separate state and Puducherry is a separate Union Territory. But for us, all are the same. We may be different administratively, but we are one in spirit," he said. "Wherever we live in the world, we all share the same bond," he added.

Highlighting Puducherry's cultural and political legacy, the TVK chief recalled, "It was here that Bharathiyar lived, and places like Vinayaka, Aravind Ashram, and Maatha are symbols of Tamil heritage. Even politically, in 1974, Puducherry formed its government before Tamil Nadu did in 1977 under MGR." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)