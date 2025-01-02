New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), officially launched Phase 4 of the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT 4.0) on January 2. The launch event, which included an MoU signing ceremony, was held on Thursday at AICTE Headquarters in Vasant Kunj in New Delhi.

The event was graced by distinguished personalities including Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NETF, and Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, NEAT, AICTE, along with representatives from various EdTech companies.

As part of the NEAT 4.0 launch, 22 EdTech companies signed MoUs with AICTE for 40 innovative products, meticulously evaluated through four rounds of assessment. Over 300 evaluations by domain experts ensured these products met high-quality standards before onboarding them onto the NEAT portal.

The companies that signed the MoU with AICTE for NEAT 4.0 are Amypo Technologies Private Limited, Ansys Software, Culturelligence Private Limited, and Dheya Career Mentors India Pvt. Ltd, Edz One International Private Limited, Elite E2 Private Limited, Filo Edtech Pvt Ltd, Flairx Networks LLP, Framewirk Internet (Opc) Private Limited, Futureminds, Health Education Bureau, Indo-Euro Synchronization Private Limited, Infotrack Library Solutions, Intellipaat Software Solutions Private Limited, Intercell Technologies Private Limited, New Edtech Skills Pvt Limited, Metis Eduventures Private Limited, Protrainy Skilled Learning Private Limited, Skilldzire, The Art Of Living, Turnip Innovations Private Limited, Wealth Vidya Services Private Limited

Prof T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, remarked, "The launch of NEAT 4.0 brings renewed hope to the Indian education sector. The use of AI tools on the portal enables personalized learning, ensuring better outcomes for students. Moreover, the dynamic onboarding process allows for evaluations every 2-3 months, expediting the inclusion of innovative solutions."

During the event, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, of NETF, stated, "NEAT 4.0 is poised to revolutionize online learning in India by providing learners with industry-oriented skills, enhancing their employability."

Dr Buddha Chandrasekhar, CCO, AICTE, emphasized, "Through the Public-Private Partnership model, NEAT 4.0 makes cutting-edge EdTech solutions accessible to students from weaker sections. The inclusion of emerging domains such as Biomedical Engineering, Health & Wellness, and Space Technology highlights the portal's versatility."

NEAT 4.0 is a significant stride toward bridging the gap between learners and industry-relevant skills, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for students across the country. (ANI)

