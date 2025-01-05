New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh emphasised the need for heightened vigilance and readiness amid evolving geopolitical challenges during a two-day visit to the Lakshadweep Islands on January 4-5.

In a release, the IAF said, "The CAS interacted with the air warriors at Minicoy Island and Kavarati Island. During his visit, he also visited various military establishments and interacted with the troops of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard."

The CAS underscored the need to stay ahead in the face of a dynamic geo-political environment and also highlighted lAF's pivotal role in addressing emerging contingencies during the interactions.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also stressed the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness at all times.

The CAS appreciated the professionalism of the forward-deployed troops and exhorted them to be ever-vigilant in safeguarding the security interests of the nation.

Earlier last month, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh attended the Central Air Command (CAC) Commanders' Conference from December 18-19 emphasizing the critical role of operational preparedness in bolstering the Indian Air Force's capabilities.

He also urged the Commanders to ensure a robust and safe operational flying environment, while advancing efforts to integrate cutting-edge technologies in space, cyber, and electronic warfare domains.

The CAS's message reinforced the IAF's commitment to adapting itself to evolving challenges and remaining a force to reckon with.

Earlier on Friday, French Navy aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle arrived at Goa's Mormugao port trust jetty. On arrival at Goa, the French Carrier Strike Group received a ceremonial welcome from the Indian Navy band. The carrier strike group elements including the Rafale Marine fighter aircraft will hold an exercise with Indian Air Force fighter aircraft in the next few days while the warships will hold the 42nd edition of the bilateral Varuna exercise while returning from the Pacific Ocean after a series of exercises with allies including Indonesia there. (ANI)

