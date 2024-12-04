Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 4 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday criticised the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the attack on party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, stating that the situation in the state is spiralling out of control.

This follows an assassination attempt on Badal earlier in the day at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he was performing penance as part of the religious punishments pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Also Read | Naresh Balyan in Trouble: Delhi Police Seeks Arrest of AAP MLA in Fresh Case, Moves Court.

According to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the attacker, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was immediately apprehended by the police. Fortunately, Badal was unharmed in the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Majithia questioned why Chaura had not been arrested earlier, particularly given the sensitive nature of the location. He also criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for lapses in police deployment, pointing out that the accused had conducted reconnaissance of the Harmandir Sahib premises on December 3.

Also Read | Why Is Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Held in Nagpur? Know History and Reason Behind Nagpur Being State’s Winter Capital.

"It has come to light that the accused, Narain Singh Chaura, conducted a reconnaissance of Harmandir Sahib on December 3. Why was he not arrested earlier? What kind of police deployment is this? And you are praising the police? What shamelessness is this, Bhagwant Mann?" he said.

Drawing parallels to the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala after his security was withdrawn, Majithia accused the government of targeting its critics.

"You got Sidhu Moose Wala murdered by withdrawing his security. Anyone who opposes Bhagwant Mann seems to be on his list of targets," he alleged.

Majithia demanded a high court-monitored investigation into the incident. "The situation is out of control. If the police had apprehended the accused two days ago, I would have said things were under control. A high court-monitored probe is needed. If the police knew this man was roaming around, were they waiting for him to shoot?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack and ordered a thorough investigation. Speaking to the press, Mann assured the public that such conspiracies would not be tolerated in Punjab.

"This is an unfortunate incident. Due to the alertness of Punjab Police personnel, a major tragedy was averted. The accused was arrested on the spot. I am in constant touch with senior police officials and the Director General of Police. A detailed investigation has been ordered, and the motive behind the attack will soon be revealed. We will not allow such conspiracies aimed at defaming the state to succeed," Mann said.

The Chief Minister informed that 175 police personnel had been deployed in Amritsar and promised strict action against those found guilty.

"I strongly condemn the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal. An unbiased investigation will be conducted, and those responsible will be punished," he said.

At the time of the attack, Badal was sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a placard around his neck as part of the 'tankhah' religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht for religious misconduct during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister. Declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by the Akal Takht, Badal has been performing 'sewadar' duties at the Golden Temple.

The Akal Takht cited "mistakes" and "certain decisions" made by the Shiromani Akali Dal and its government during Badal's tenure as the basis for the punishment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)