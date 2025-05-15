Google Labs announced the introduction of the “AI Futures Fund” on May 12, 2025. The new programme will support startups working on artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Google is offering startups a range of support to accelerate their growth. It will include early access to select AI models from Google DeepMind, cloud credits, and the chance to work with experts in research, design, engineering, and marketing teams from Google DeepMind and Google Labs. Startups may also have the opportunity to receive direct investment from Google. Sundar Pichai-run company said, “Fuel growth and scale AI development with the opportunity to seek direct investment from Google, when you’re ready.” Google Agrees To Pay USD 1.375 Billion to Texas in Data Privacy Settlement, Says Report.

Google Labs Introduces ‘AI Futures Fund’ Programme

