New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a review meeting of Bhartiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) here in the national capital and set a target for it to connect with an additional 20,000 cooperatives by the year 2025-26.

Shah emphasized that BBSSL should focus on the collection and preservation of India's traditional seeds.

In the meeting, the Minister said the BBSSL should focus more on such seed production that require less water and pesticides, and also emphasized that efforts should be made to ensure that small farmers achieve the highest possible yields and that the maturity period of their crops is extended.

Addressing the meeting, Amit Shah said that the BBSSL has a crucial role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sehkar Se Samriddhi" and empowering farmers.

Noting that BBSSL is working rapidly towards the collection and preservation of India's traditionally nutritious seeds, Shah emphasized that IFFCO and KRIBHCO should evaluate the nutritional value of India's indigenous and hybrid seeds. Shah added that, priority of BBSSL is to promote and preserve traditionally nutritious seeds which are now in less usage along with increasing the production of pulses and oilseeds without reducing their nutritional value.

He noted that IFFCO and KRIBHCO should strive to make their laboratories exemplary and the best in the field. The Minister also mentioned that all cooperative institutions should encourage farmers to practice farming with certified seeds.

Shah highlighted that more than 20,000 different cooperative societies from 34 states and union territories across the country are shareholders of BBSSL. He added that BBSSL should utilize the scientists and laboratories of all government universities working towards seed production, research and promotion. Union Minister of Cooperation stressed on preparing a 10-year roadmap and its regular review to achieve the goals related to increasing seed production.

During Rabi 2024, BBSSL is producing foundation and certified seeds over an area of 5,596 hectares across six states. Under this program, an estimated production of 1,64,804 quintals of seeds from 49 varieties of 8 crops is expected. BBSSL has set an ambitious target of achieving a total turnover of Rs 18,000 crore by the year 2032-33. Since its operations began, BBSSL has sold and distributed 41,773 quintals of seeds, primarily from four crops--wheat, groundnut, oats, and berseem--which have a market value of approximately Rs 41.50 crore.

The meeting was attended by the Union Ministers of State for Cooperation Krishna Pal and Murlidhar Moho. Ministry of Cooperation Secretary Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Cooperation Pankaj Kumar Bansal and Chairman and Managing Director of BBSSL were present on the occasion. (ANI)

