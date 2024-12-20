Agartala, Dec 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated a newly built residential complex for border guards at Agartala Integrated Check Post (ICP).

The inauguration was done virtually from Siliguri in West Bengal, where Shah was attending the 61st Raising Day of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The facility, covering an area of 8,093 square feet, will house Border Security Force (BSF) and Customs personnel posted at the ICP, according to a release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The four-storey facility is designed to accommodate 128 jawans, with separate blocks for officials. The new quarters are intended to provide comfortable living conditions for those dedicated to guarding and securing the international border, often under challenging circumstances, the statement added.

The inauguration ceremony at Agartala ICP was attended by several officials, including Col GS Sandhu, project director of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI); A K Sharma, inspector general of BSF, Tripura Frontier; Debasish Nandi, manager of Agartala ICP; and senior immigration officer Leena Prasad.

