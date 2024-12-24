Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India]. December 24 (ANI): A bus belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), reportedly stolen from Anakapalli district, was recovered in Alluri district on Monday.

A man has been taken into custody for the alleged theft of the vehicle, officials said.

According to police, the bus, which was operated from the Narsipatnam depot, was stolen on Sunday night, leaving officials and staff shocked.

The bus had completed its scheduled trips to Tuni and was parked at the depot for maintenance. However, it was later found missing, causing panic among authorities.

The bus driver immediately informed the depot manager and the owner about the incident.

"This morning, we received a complaint from a person, named Raju, regarding a parked bus, which had been missing since the early hours of Monday," Narsipatnam Circle Inspector Govindaraju said.

He informed the matter to the Superintendent of Police and subsequently three teams were formed, and a probe was initiated into the matter. The bus was found abandoned on a route leading to Chintapalli in Alluri district, Govindaraju said.

A case has been registered and a man has been detained in connection with the theft. We are further looking into it, he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

