Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday inspected the quality of road construction in Krishna district's Kankipadu Mandal, a project expected to benefit approximately 21,000 residents, according to a press release.

The road from Kanikapadu Bus Stand through Godavarru to Royyuru in the Penamaluru constituency has undergone significant transformation. Just two months ago, the road's condition was so poor that even walking on it was difficult. Now, it is nearing completion, promising smooth travel.

During the Palle Panduga (village festival) two months ago, Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad informed Pawan Kalyan about the dire state of the Godavarru-Royyuru road, emphasising that residents were unable to use it for basic commuting. The issue was brought to the Deputy Chief Minister's attention, prompting immediate action.

Pawan Kalyan assured residents during the event that the road construction would be completed promptly and allocated funds for the project without delay. In just two months, 5 kilometres of road have been constructed, providing much-needed relief to residents of the Kanikapadu, Royyuru, and Godavarru panchayats.

On Monday, Pawan Kalyan visited Godavarru village to inspect the quality of the construction work. The 5-kilometre stretch from Kanikapadu Bus Stand to Godavarru was funded under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Approximately 3.63 kilometres were built using NREGS funds, with the remaining section completed using SDRF funds, at a total cost of Rs 3 crore.

The road construction involved laying a CC road up to Godavarru, followed by a BT road. Officials stated that the final phase of the work is underway and is expected to be completed by Sankranti.

During his visit, Pawan Kalyan thoroughly examined the progress, questioned officials about the project's benefits and criteria, and reviewed photographs of the road's previous condition. Officials assured him that the road was being constructed in three layers with no compromise on quality.

Pawan Kalyan instructed officials to ensure proper preparation by removing old layers, levelling the base with rollers, and then proceeding with the layering process. He stressed that this method would guarantee durability and insisted on strict adherence to standards.

Residents of Royyuru shared their grievances with Pawan Kalyan, describing years of hardship due to the road's poor condition. Pregnant women faced severe risks while travelling to hospitals, with bumps and potholes causing discomfort and sometimes premature deliveries. Farmers struggled to transport their produce and goods, and previous governments had failed to take action despite repeated appeals.

The residents expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Pawan Kalyan for not only approving the project immediately but also for closely monitoring its progress. They commended his proactive approach and dedication to the community.

During the Palle Panduga event, Pawan Kalyan personally inspected the road construction process. He asked workers to dig approximately half a metre deep to check the layers and ensure the gravel and tar were proportionally mixed. He emphasised that there should be no compromise on quality and encouraged the public to monitor development projects and report any discrepancies.

Pawan Kalyan reiterated that every rupee spent from the public treasury must benefit the people for a long time. His hands-on approach and meticulous attention to detail have brought satisfaction and relief to the residents of Kanikapadu, Royyuru, and Godavarru. (ANI)

