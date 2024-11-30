Guwahati, Nov 30 (PTI) Meitei radical organisation Arambai Tenggol's supremo Korou Nganba Khuman and Kuki militants are under the radar of the National Investigation Agency, which has been tasked with probing four cases of attacks on security forces and an IED explosion in strife-torn Manipur.

The cases include looting of arms and ammunition from the 1st Manipur Rifles complex in Imphal, attack on Indian Reserve Battalion post in Moreh and IED explosion in Bishnupur.

The Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs has recently ordered the NIA to undertake further investigation of the four cases.

The cases have recently been transferred by the Supreme court from the NIA Court in Imphal to NIA Special Court in Guwahati.

A copy of the transfer petition filed by the NIA before the Supreme Court said, "The first case involving Khuman is related to an incident that occurred on November 1 last year when a large number of Arambai Tenggol members led by him and armed with sophisticated weapons, wearing camouflaged uniforms, and black colour shirts coming in many light vehicles gathered at Palace Compound in Imphal East district on a call given in Facebook page Korou Nganba Khuman in Manipuri language which literally translates to 'please come all brave brothers let us teach them all a final lesson today'."

"When they were stopped by (personnel of) the Imphal East police station at the palace gate, the group fired at police, overpowered the local police and proceeded through Sanjenthong Bridge towards Imphal West side in many light vehicles," it said.

"The central government has received information from the Government of Manipur regarding registration of an FIR at Porompat in Imphal East district dated 1/11/2023 under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 188, 307, 379 A, 395, 504, 505, 506, 34 of IPC, Sec 18 of UA(P) Act, Sec 6 (1) (a) of Official Secrets Act, Sec 25 (1-B) of Arms Act," an FIR filed by NIA Imphal said.

"The central government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence under the NIA Act 2008 has been committed and having regarded the gravity of the offence and ramifications on national security, it is required to be investigated by the NIA in accordance with the NIA Act," it added.

The second case involving Khuman is of another incident that happened on the same day at 6 pm.

The petition stated that a large number of AT members led by its chief rushed in from the northwestern gate and attacked the 1st Manipur Riffles Battalion in Imphal.

"They ransacked government office belongings including vehicles and looted the arms and ammunition from the 1st MR Battalion. After the arrival of reinforcement of the security forces including civil police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, the assailants escaped with arms and ammunition looted from security personnel," it said.

One Mutum Rajesh Singh (25) of Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai and Langthabal Kunja of Kyamgei Shantipur were arrested on November 30, 2023 in connection with the case.

Another case that brought Kuki militants under the radar of the NIA involved an armed attack on an IRB post in Moreh in Tengnoupal district in January this year.

"On January 17, 2024, some heavily armed suspected Kuki militants attacked the IRB post at Ima Kondong Lairembi in Moreh using bombs and firearms thereby injuring one IRB personnel. IRB also retaliated and thus encounter ensued between unknown suspected Kuki militants who are waging war against the national security forces and IRB personnel," the petition stated.

It said the fierce exchange of fire spread to many other parts of Moreh town and one rifleman Somorjit Meetei attained martyrdom and two other IRB personnel were injured. No accused were arrested in the case.

The fourth case was related to an IED bomb blast at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district on June 21 last year by suspected militants in which three persons were injured and houses and government properties were damaged.

One Seiminlun Gangte of Churachandpur, and two others, identified as Md Noor Hussain and Md Islauddin, have been arrested in connection with the case.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

