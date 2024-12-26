Udupi (Karnataka), Dec 26 (PTI) Lance Havaldar Anoop Poojary (33), who died in an army vehicle accident in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full state and military honours in his native village of Beejady in Udupi district on Thursday.

Anoop, serving with the 11 Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, lost his life along with four other soldiers in the accident on Tuesday evening.

His remains were received at Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday morning. The body was then transported to Beejady, where crowds lined the streets to offer their tributes.

At key road intersections, villagers, schoolchildren, and dignitaries, including Udupi Additional Deputy Commissioner Mamatha Devi G S and Additional SP S T Siddalingappa, paid homage to the soldier.

Anoop's family members, including his mother Chandu Poojarthi and wife Manjushree were inconsolable.

Anoop joined the Indian Army 13 years ago after completing his pre-university education. Known for his bravery and dedication, he primarily served in Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur during his career.

