Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 24 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is likely to contest at least 35-40 seats in the upcoming 2026 assembly polls in Assam.

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam told ANI that, as of now AIUDF has 15 MLAs and there are another 15-25 seats where AIUDF has the possibility to win.

"As of now, we have not decided on how many seats we will contest. There is more than 1 year left for the assembly polls. We will set our target because we have now 15 MLAs. Apart from these 15 seats, there are another 15-25 seats where we may contest. We will try our best in these 20-25 seats to win these seats. We will target these seats also. How many seats we will contest is yet to be finalised, we will discuss it later," Rafiqul Islam said.

He also said that AIUDF is preparing for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

"We are now preparing for the upcoming assembly polls in Assam. We are now working on a grassroots level. The panchayat elections in Assam will be held in the next two months. We are now forming our district committees and almost all district committees have been formed, now the formation of block committees is going on and the panchayat-level committee formation process has also started. Within this month we will start the booth-level committee formation process. Our Youth front, Mahila front, and Students' front are also working to form district, block level committees," Rafiqul Islam said.

He further said that, as of now AIUDF has 15 MLAs in Assam.

"In 2011, we had 18 MLAs. In 2021 assembly election, our 21 MLAs were elected, but one MLA left our party and we have now 15 MLAs. We will take target for the upcoming assembly polls so that more MLAs can win the election. As of now, our organisational works are going in around 20 districts of the state, like as Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, South Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Karimganj, Cachar, Hailakandi. We have the MLAs in these districts and we are working in these districts," Rafiqul Islam said.

The AIUDF MLA claimed that his party had received more than 20 lakh votes in the last assembly polls in the state.

"We have more than 20 lakh workers, and supporters across the state and we are trying to increase the number," the AIUDF MLA said. (ANI)

