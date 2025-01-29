Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], January 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that the state legislative assembly session would be held in Bodoland on February 17.

He was attending a public meeting held today at the Green Field in Kokrajhar, on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the historic Bodo Peace Accord.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister highlighted the rich history and vibrant cultural heritage of the Bodo community, noting that these have greatly enriched our state's history.

While acknowledging the signing of the Bodo Peace Accords in 1993, 2003, and 2020, he emphasized that it was the third Accord that marked a new era of peace in the region.

To fully implement the Accord, the Assam Chief Minister mentioned the central government's plan to introduce the 125th Amendment to the Constitution.

He further asserted that the region has moved beyond its history of unrest, with current discussions now focused on road construction, educational institutions, and other developmental initiatives. Under the Sixth Schedule, he noted, the development of the region has become a central priority.

Drawing inspiration from Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, the Assam Chief Minister pledged to work alongside the people of BTR to transform the region into a land of progress.

Sarma highlighted the collaborative efforts between the Assam Government and the BTR Government over the past three years, which have led to significant development in areas such as road connectivity, the recognition of Bodo language as an associate official language, and the rehabilitation of former NDFB cadres.

"Bodo Kachari Welfare Council has been established for the Bodos residing outside Bodoland, and the rehabilitation of 4,203 former NDFB cadres has been carried out in accordance with the Bodo Accord," CM Sarma said.

In addition, he mentioned that the BTR government has prepared a Community Vision Document for the region, which addresses the challenges faced by 26 communities. Furthermore, he added that financial assistance has been provided to the families of 632 martyrs.

He commended BTR Chief Pramod Boro's efforts in fostering peace and harmony among the region's communities. He also highlighted the provincialisation of 259 teaching and staff positions at ten colleges in BTR and announced provisions for the provincialisation of schools and colleges established around 2006 in the upcoming legislative assembly session.

Under the leadership of the BTR government, he noted, 21 traditional and cultural products of the Bodo community have received GI tags, a measure that will preserve the region's tradition and cultural heritage for eternity.

He also announced that the Tamulpur Medical College and Hospital would be completed and dedicated to public service in the coming year and revealed plans for the construction of Kokrajhar's Sai Stadium with an investment of Rs 125 crore, featuring state-of-the-art facilities.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the BTR administration for driving the region's development, mentioning that the Assam Government has invested nearly Rs 1,000 crore in enhancing road connectivity.

He further announced the establishment of a Bodoland University campus in Udalguri, complementing the two existing universities in the region. Additionally, he stated that an extra Rs 400 crore would be allocated to further improve the region's road network.

With 6,000 kilometres of road in BTR, he noted, 2,000 kilometres have already been completed.

Sarma also remarked on the Bhutanese government's plan to construct the Gelephu Mindfulness City near Chirang, which he stated would transform the region's environment.

He further explained that a new railway route from Guwahati to Gelephu via Chirang would reduce travel time between Chirang and Guwahati to just two hours.

He added that during the forthcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 event, Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, would provide further details about the new railway route.

Before the event, Chief Minister Sarma paid a heartfelt tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

During the event, Sarma presented ex-gratia to the families of martyrs, cheques to the Bodoland Movement Victim Family Members, and conferred cultural awards upon eminent artists from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

He also unveiled the "Educating Bodoland" report and highlighted the achievements of the Government of BTR over the past four years.

The event was attended by Minister of Handloom, Textile, Sericulture etc. U.G. Brahma, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council Pramod Boro, MPs Joyanta Basumatary and Rwngwra Narzary (RS), BTC Deputy Chief Executive Member Gobinda Chandra Basumatary, along with Executive Members, Members of the Council, and other notable dignitaries. (ANI)

