Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presenting a cheque to a beneficiary under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan during an event in Nagaon district (Photo/ANI)

Nagaon (Assam), November 11: As a part of the State government's move to empower women in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday presented cheques worth Rs 10,000 each to 37,833 women beneficiaries under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) for Raha Legislative Assembly Constituency at a function held at Raha in Nagaon district.

Of the total number of beneficiaries, 36,704 are from rural areas and 1,129 are from urban areas.

Addressing a massive public meeting organised at the playground of Raha Sports Association on this occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Raha Constituency has the "highest number" of beneficiaries under MMUA.

"Each of the beneficiaries, receiving Rs 10,000, totalling an investment of nearly Rs 40 crore in Raha alone. There are about 40 lakh members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across Assam, and already around eight lakh women have become 'lakhpati' by earning over Rs 1 lakh annually through various entrepreneurial activities," the Chief Minister said.

He said that to strengthen this organised women's force both socially and economically, the State Government has launched MMUA with the goal of building a self-reliant Assam. Referring to the examples of how women have been contributing significantly to the family and state economy through SHGs, CM Sarma mentioned the success story of Lakhpati Baideus from Raha.

"Bijumoni Kakoti of Dakshinpat Satra village has been engaged in weaving and preparing articles with jute since 2023 through collective investment and bank linkage. She now earns around Rs 30,000 per month. Similarly, Sundara Patar of Amsoi village has been earning around Rs 14,000 per month through piggery, goat rearing, poultry, and paddy cultivation. These success stories prove that with the right intent and government support, women can become self-reliant and occupy a place of pride in society and the economy," he said.

Explaining the scheme in detail, CM Sarma stated that if women beneficiaries deposit the first instalment of Rs 10,000 into their respective SHGs, the group can collectively create a pool fund of Rs 1 lakh.

"This fund can be utilised to start a joint venture. After six to nine months, the government will assess the utilisation of this seed capital, and upon successful utilisation of the fund, the beneficiaries will subsequently receive Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 in subsequent phases," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also announced that from next year onwards, families with more than three children will not be eligible for many government schemes.

He reiterated that the government is continuously working for the welfare of women, aiming to bring about social and economic transformation in their lives.

Speaking about the success of the government's drive against "child marriage", CM Sarma said that strict measures have almost eradicated the practice of child marriage in Assam.

He further informed that the government will introduce a new law in the Assam Legislative Assembly to prevent polygamy.

"The bill will be introduced on November 25, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensure safety and dignity for women in Assam," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting another welfare measure, CM Sarma said that under the National Food Security Act, the government has introduced a new scheme to provide lentils, sugar, and salt at subsidised rates.

He announced that 4,000 new families in Raha Constituency will be added under the Orunodoi Scheme.

Stating that no previous government has ever implemented so many initiatives for women's welfare, he said that Orunodoi has significantly enhanced the respect and dignity of women in society.

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Piyush Hazarika, MLAs Sashikanta Das, Rupak Sarma, and Jitu Goswami, Chief Executive Member of the Tiwa Autonomous Council Jiban Chandra Konwar, Additional Chief Secretary B Kalyan Chakravarty, State Mission Director of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Railway overbridge on the road connecting Raha to Chaparmukh Railway Junction and West Karbi Anglong. Constructed at a cost of Rs 84.6 crore. The bridge has a total length of 1.179 km. (ANI)

