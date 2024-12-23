Golaghat (Assam) [India], December 23 (ANI): Assam and Manipur's Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the passing out parade at Assam Police Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA), Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district on Monday.

Out of the 1,984 recruits who began training, 1,946 recruits are passing out. The basic training for Manipur Police recruits commenced at the Assam Police Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) on 29th January 2024. A total of 1,984 recruits reported for training at the Academy.

LBPA was chosen for this program due to its successful track record in training recruits over the past two years, where nearly 7,000 recruits were effectively trained included those of Forest.

Since 2022, the training methodology at LBPA has been revamped to incorporate scientific and practical approaches in line with contemporary policing requirements. The initial training period was 44 weeks, but this was extended due to a two-week midterm break in June 2024 & bulk of recruits reporting two weeks late from the midterm break. The recruits were drawn from 9 x IR (India Reserve) Battalions and 6 x Manipur Rifles Battalions.

The comprehensive training program included physical fitness, proficiency in handling small arms, unarmed combat (UAC), crowd control, disaster management, law and policing, soft skills development, and tactical training.

Given the ongoing law and order challenges in Manipur and the likelihood of deployment in high-risk environments post-training, additional emphasis was placed on endurance training, including long-distance speed marches, firing proficiency, tactical training, and intensive unarmed combat (UAC) training.

To foster mental robustness and unit cohesion, special focus was given to national integration training, building esprit de corps, and enhancing cohesiveness among the riflemen. (ANI)

