Kaziranga (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): Aimed at highlighting the tourism potential of North Eastern region, the Ministry of Tourism and the Assam Government have jointly organised the 12th International Tourism Mart for North East Region in Kaziranga of Assam's Golaghat district.

The participants have showcased their own products to attract tourists as well as the people of the sector.

Also Read | Central Government Says E-Daakhil Portal Rolled out Across India; to Soon Launch E-Jagriti.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister for Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present at the event.

A NE Bazar exhibition has also been organised on the occasion of the International Tourism Mart, that will continue till November 29.

Also Read | Mathura: Woman Plots Husband’s Murder with Boyfriend, Pays INR 8 Lakh to Contract Killers, Arrested.

Denggo Modi Thungon, an entrepreneur of Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district told ANI that this is a good platform for them to showcase and promote their products.

"We are here to showcase our products. There are various handmade products and we have made these by ourselves. I am a housewife and I am thankful to the government to give me the opportunity to showcase and promote our products. The Prime Minister has taken lots of initiatives for us. Our income has also been increasing. I want to extend my gratitude to the Prime Minister. Our Chief Minister has supported us," Thungon said.

Anupam Goswami, a mask making artist from Assam's Majuli district told ANI that the mask making art is very old tradition and it was started from 600 years back during the time of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev.

"We are here to display our mask making art. We are thankful to the Assam tourism for giving this opportunity and we are really feel happy to showcase our mask art. Our grandfather and before also did this mask making works. We are thankful to them also who keeping this art alive. Now many tourists have come to see our art in our place and here also. We have received good response from the tourists and people," he said.

On the other hand, Rachel Pui, Deputy Director of Mizoram Tourism department said that the Mizoram Tourism department has taken lots of initiatives to promote the local products made by local artisans.

"We believe community based participation. We have organised many events and we are going to organise winter festival in Mizoram and it will come up from December 14 and it will take place for one week. This is one of the biggest events of Mizoram Tourism. We will showcase lots of local products and there will be around 100 stalls," Pui said.

She also praised the International Tourism Mart and said that it is a very good platform to showcase the tourism potential of North East.

"We are very grateful to the Ministry of Tourism for organizing such an event. We hope that every year it will be bigger and the tourism will also get boost and more footfall. In Mizoram we have not enough budget allocation for tourism promotion. But International Tourism Mart has really been promoting the tourism in a big way," Rachel Pui said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)