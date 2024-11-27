Agra, November 27: In Mathura, a 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly planning her husband’s murder over marital issues. According to the police, she sold her jewellery to raise ₹8 lahks, which she gave to her boyfriend to hire contract killers. The 28-year-old man was shot dead near his shop on November 22.

According to the report by Times Of India, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Umesh Kumar and his wife Neha (name changed) had been having ongoing conflicts for several months. The couple, married for two years, often fought. During this time, Neha became close to Pawan Kumar, a 25-year-old from Tarauli Sumali in Mathura’s Chatta area. Neha, along with three others, has been arrested and charged with murder. Mathura: Man Brutally Assaults Journalist in Broad Daylight, Snatches Phone Over News Coverage; Police Responds After Video Goes Viral.

A police source involved in the case revealed that frustrated with their constant arguments, Neha conspired with Pawan to have her husband killed.

What is your reaction to Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone? Like Dislike

She arranged an INR 8 lakh contract with locals Ajay Singh and Kunal Singh, offering gold and silver jewellery as payment. Pawan sold part of the jewellery and paid an advance of INR 17,000. On Friday at around 11 pm, Ajay and Kunal, after scouting the area, approached Umesh's house, asking for "pan masala" from his shop. As Umesh went to his shop, Ajay shot him and fled with Kunal on a bike, later informing Pawan and Neha of the crime by phone. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Mathura: Elderly Devotee Collapses and Dies While Waiting in Queue To Offer Prayers at Banke Bihari Temple, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The police revealed that there had been several failed attempts on the victim's life before the killers sought help from Pawan and Neha. On November 18, Neha visited her maternal home, where she stayed in constant contact with her husband using her brother Nishu’s phone while guiding the assailants to his location. With the precise coordinates, the attackers arrived near Umesh's house at around 10:30 pm on Friday, and he was killed about 30 minutes later. On Monday, one of the suspected shooters was apprehended after an encounter during which he was injured. Two accomplices were also arrested while attempting to flee, and three illegal firearms were seized. Following the gathered evidence, the victim's wife was arrested.

Inspector Anand Kumar Shahi, SHO (Highway), revealed that the contract killers had the woman record a video in which she admitted to orchestrating her husband's murder. This footage proved to be pivotal for the investigation. The police also obtained the call detail records (CDR) of both the woman and her brother, which provided further evidence of their involvement. During her interrogation, the woman explained that years of physical abuse from her husband had pushed her to the point of planning his murder, according to the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).