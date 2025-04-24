Beebow Baloch has been forcibly taken from Jail by CTD, says BYC (Photo: X/ @BalochYakjehtiC)

Balochistan [Pakistan], April 24 (ANI) - Baloch political activist Beebow Baloch has reportedly been forcibly taken from Quetta's Hudha Jail by personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and moved to an undisclosed location, according to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

In a post on X, the BYC stated, "Today, a heavy contingent of CTD forces arrived at Hudda Jail, Quetta and violently dragged our activist Beebow Baloch out of prison custody. She was beaten, manhandled, and forcibly taken to an unknown location."

Also Read | India Suspends Pakistan Government Official X Account Following Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir in Latest Move.

BYC further highlighted, "This is not an isolated incident -- this is state terror in full display. The targeting of women activists is part of the state's broader attempt to crush the Baloch resistance and silence every voice that dares to speak out."

According to The Balochistan Post, Beebow Baloch had been detained since March 22, 2025, during a non-violent protest in Quetta. She was arrested along with prominent BYC members Mahrang Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, Gulzadi Baloch, and Shahji Sibghatullah. All were reportedly held under the 3MPO law, a provision widely criticised for enabling prolonged detention without trial, especially in cases involving political activists in Pakistan.

Also Read | What Is SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme? What Will Happen to Pakistanis Staying in India Under SVES After Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

https://x.com/balakh_s/status/1915072395708129493

Balakh Baloch, Beebow's brother, stated, "My sister Beebow Baloch was tortured in jail along with Mahrang and Gulzadi Baloch. CTD has forcibly taken her. This cowardly state is using every tactic possible to silence Baloch voices."

https://x.com/BalochIqra55/status/1915068572209963358

Iqra Baloch, sister of Mahrang Baloch, also issued a statement: "I am very distressed to inform you that the Counter Terrorism Department forcibly attempted to abduct Mahrang, Beebow, and Gulzadi a short while ago from Hudda district jail. They all resisted. CTD assaulted and physically tortured Mahrang, Beebow and others. They have reportedly taken Beebow with them, while Mahrang and others resisted. We are on our way to the jail with the lawyers."

The BYC concluded, "We hold the state and its security institutions responsible for the safety and well-being of Beebow Baloch. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee demands her immediate release and an end to the inhumane treatment of political prisoners." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)