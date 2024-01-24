Thane, Jan 24 (PTI) Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday claimed the BJP government in Assam was deliberately creating obstacles in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which he dubbed "low-level politics".

He also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against Rohit Pawar, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, is "politically motivated".

The AICC incharge for Maharashtra was addressing a press conference in Bhiwandi city in Thane district after attending a district-wise review meeting of Congress for the Konkan division.

He said a government headed by the INDI alliance is necessary at the Centre in the interest of the country to ensure development.

"The BJP government in Assam is deliberately creating obstacles in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The people of Assam are participating in the yatra in large numbers and welcoming Rahul Gandhi with loud cheers. Obstructing the yatra exemplifies low-level politics," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's statement that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the "most corrupt chief minister in the country is true", he added.

Chennithala accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining "silence" on inflation, unemployment, and issues concerning farmers.

PM Modi has visited each state three times but he has not spoken anything about the basic issues concerning people, he alleged.

"Farmers and labourers are living in difficult conditions and unemployed youths are waiting for jobs, but the prime minister talks only about one topic- Ram Mandir. Why doesn't he talk about inflation, unemployment, and issues of farmers," he said.

Chennithala said the Congress never opposed the construction of the Ram temple but is against the politics being played in the name of Lord Ram.

"People in the country worship Lord Ram. We are also devotees of Lord Ram," he added.

Referring to the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the grand temple, the Congress leader said the prime minister is doing the work of Shankaracharyas it seems.

"During the consecration ceremony, Modi hogged more limelight than Lord Ram. The BJP tried to convert the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony into an event, but they did not succeed," he said.

Referring to Rohit Pawar's questioning by the ED in Mumbai in connection with a money laundering probe, Chennithala alleged that the BJP was misusing Central agencies to suppress the dissent.

"The ED is unleashed to pressurise Opposition parties. Action is being taken against leaders of opposition parties across the country. But has the ED or CBI arrested any BJP leader?" he asked and accused the BJP of running the government with the help of the ED and CBI.

