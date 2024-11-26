Guwahati (Assam), November 26 (ANI): Over 1,700 school students attended a series of 'Rhino Goes to School' programmes organised at various schools near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, a renowned habitat of the one-horned Indian rhinoceros, in Morigaon district, Assam, on Tuesday.

Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organisation, conducted these sensitisation programmes in collaboration with the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (PWLS) Authority and with support from the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF). The initiative aimed to instil in young minds the importance of conserving the one-horned rhinoceros, the state animal of Assam, which holds significant ecological value.

The first programme in the series took place at Mayong Higher Secondary School on November 21, drawing approximately 450 students.

The primary goal of the programme was to raise awareness among students about the importance of conserving one-horned rhinos and their habitats. Participants were provided with detailed information about the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros, encouraging them to contribute meaningfully to rhino conservation efforts.

The programme included presentations on the rhino's biology, habitat, and ecological significance, underscoring the need for conservation. Arif Hussain, Manager of Aaranyak's Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD), led the session.

The event was inaugurated by Dhrubajyoti Nath, Additional SP of Morigaon district, who spoke about the importance of wildlife and urged students to play an active role in conservation. Pranjal Baruah, Range Officer of PWLS, highlighted the rich biodiversity of the sanctuary. The Headmaster and teachers of the school, along with Dharma Nath, Secretary of the Mayong Thana Committee, were also present.

The second 'Rhino Goes to School' programme was held on November 22 at Shankardev Shishu Niketan and BuraBuri Higher Secondary School, with about 850 students in attendance. Arif Hussain delivered a detailed and engaging presentation on rhino conservation, emphasising its environmental importance and encouraging students to take leadership roles in protecting the species.

Pranjal Baruah once again addressed the gathering, providing insights into the rich biodiversity of PWLS. An open quiz was also conducted to keep students engaged. Headmasters, teachers, and Mitul Das, Forester-1 of PWLS, were present during the event.

The third programme in the series took place on November 23 at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi High School, located near the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. The event focused on creating awareness about rhinos and fostering future wildlife conservation stewards.

Around 400 students participated in the session, which included a PowerPoint presentation on rhinos, interactive discussions, and an open quiz. Arif Hussain served as the primary resource person, while Pranjal Baruah spoke about the biodiversity of the sanctuary. The Headmaster and teachers of the school were also present.

Aaranyak field officials Ujjal Bayan and Rahul Das contributed to the successful execution of the 'Rhino Goes to School' programmes. (ANI)

