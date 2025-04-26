A 27-year-old Agra restaurant worker, Gulfam Ali, was shot dead in what initially seemed to be a targeted attack. Hours later, a man identifying himself as Manoj Chaudhary, a self-proclaimed ‘gau rakshak’ from the ‘Kshatriya Gau Raksha Dal,’ took to social media, claiming responsibility for the murder as “retribution” for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists. A video circulating online shows Chaudhary armed and declaring more deaths would follow. However, police dismissed the claims, stating the incident stemmed from a food-related dispute. They also rejected the existence of the ‘Kshatriya Gau Raksha Dal,’ labeling the video a publicity stunt. Authorities have arrested a suspect, and investigations continue, with Gulfam’s family seeking justice. Agra Shocker: Property Dispute Turns Fatal As Couple Dies After Eating Poison-Laced Laddoos; Audio Message From Victim Leads to Arrest of 4 Including Mother in Uttar Pradesh.

Agra Biryani Shop Murder

Cops Call Video ‘Publicity Stunt’

