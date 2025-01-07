New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles, recovered 10,320 kgs of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 72.24 Lakhs approximately in general area Zote, Champhai district, as per a press release.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Reps of Customs Preventive Force, Champhai on January 4.

The entire consignment has been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings, the press release further stated.

The ongoing smuggling of contraband items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and has also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of contraband items in Mizoram.

On January 5, in another series of successful joint operations, the troops of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Assam Rifles, CRPF and Manipur Police recovered 42 weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from hill and valley regions in the districts of Imphal West, Chandel, Thoubal, Kangpokpi and Churcahandpur in Manipur, as per a press release.

The weapons recovered were one Carbine Machine Gun (CMG), one modified .303 rifle, two 9mm pistols, three single-barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

One M-16, three Lathods, seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), ammunition and war like stores were recovered in a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area between Thingphai and TS Laijang village in Chandel district on December 31, 2024. (ANI)

