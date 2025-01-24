Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Friday emphasised the vital role of assembly committees in strengthening the democratic system.

He noted that the committees are unique as they comprise members from both the ruling party and the opposition.

Mahato chaired his first meeting with the chairpersons and members of various assembly committees following the formation of the second JMM-led alliance government.

The meeting holds significance as the budget session of the state is set to be held from February 24 to March 27, with the budget set to be tabled on March 3.

During the meeting, Mahato discussed ways to enhance the functioning of the committees.

"In politics, both the ruling party and the opposition play important roles in the development of the state," Mahato added.

He said when committees submit reports on public welfare matters, the government takes their recommendations seriously.

"I want the committee meetings to be held regularly. The members of the committees should go to different districts and resolve issues that are brought forward," he said.

