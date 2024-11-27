New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A leading drone manufacturer in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology domain on Wednesday announced the successful delivery of a "one-of-its-kind" logistics drone to the Indian Army, aimed at enhancing its capabilities in challenging terrains.

The Sabal 20 logistics drone has been manufactured by EndureAir Systems.

The firm announced the "successful delivery of one-of-its-kind Sabal 20 Logistics Drone to the Indian Army", saying it marks a "significant milestone" in enhancing the logistics capabilities of the defence forces operating in challenging terrains, according to a statement issued by the company.

The aviation technology company was incubated on the corridors of IIT-Kanpur in 2018, with the objective to provide world-class drone technology that is best suited for both defence and civilian applications, it said.

"Sabal 20 is an electric unmanned helicopter based on variable pitch technology, designed specifically for aerial logistics, capable of carrying payloads of up to 20 kilogram, equivalent to 50 per cent of its own weight, with scalable options for future requirements," it said.

Building on the legacy of the Chinook helicopter, Sabal 20 features high efficiency of large rotors and the exceptional load-carrying capability of a tandem rotor configuration, the firm said.

This design ensures remarkable stability, superior high-altitude performance, minimised turbulence risk and outstanding lifting capacity across diverse terrains, the statement said.

"We are honoured to contribute towards the progress of the Indian Army, modernising its logistics capabilities. With EndureAir's Sabal 20, we reaffirm our commitment to providing indigenous, innovative UAV solutions that empower our armed forces and support their mission-critical needs in diverse environment, ensuring operational excellence," Abhishek, director and co-founder of EndureAir, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Sabal 20 is engineered to meet rigorous operational demands, supporting missions such as long-range deliveries, high-altitude operations and precision logistics, the firm said.

This delivery underscores EndureAir's dedication to supporting India's defence sector through the "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, fostering self-reliance and advancing UAV manufacturing. Sabal 20 reflects the company's vision of blending innovation with purpose to address real-world challenges, it added.

