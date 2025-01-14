Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday took a potshot at the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), saying the party, which ruled Odisha for 24 years straight before being dethroned by the BJP in 2024, kept the state outside the ambit of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) due to its "personal interests".

The remark came a day after the Odisha government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for the implementation of the national health insurance scheme in the state. The agreement was signed between the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA) and the Commissioner cum Secretary of Odisha's Department of Health & Family Welfare at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. Besides Majhi, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and other senior Central and state ministers were also present during the signing of the MoU. Speaking to reporters at Bhubaneswar airport CM Majhi said, "Yesterday, we have announced two big schemes in Delhi. Ayushman Bharat Yojana was launched by PM [Narendra] Modi in 2018 but it was not implemented in Odisha when BJD was in power because of their personal interest...After we came to power in Odisha, we announced the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state. An MoU has been signed between the State and the Central Govt yesterday."

He added, "This will benefit the 1.3 crore people of the state. This will be implemented in 30,000 hospitals in the country where benefits can be taken by showing a single card by the people of Odisha." The Chief Minister also extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of 'Makar Sankranti'.

"On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, I extend my best wishes to the people of the state," he said after being accorded a warm welcome by the locals at the airport. (ANI)

