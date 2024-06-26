Kolkata, Jun 26 (PTI) To celebrate the birth anniversary of former West Bengal Chief Minister and eminent doctor Bidhan Chandra Roy, the state government on Wednesday announced a half-day holiday on July 1 for all its departments except the Revenue department.

"On July 1, most of the state government offices will close at 2 pm. This is to celebrate the birth anniversary of the former chief minister," an official said.

"Like every year, this year also on July 1, the state will celebrate 'Doctors' Day' to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bidhan Chandra Roy. On that occasion a half-day holiday has been also declared for government offices of the state," the official said.

The state secretariat on Wednesday issued a circular in this regard.

The first Doctor's Day was celebrated in India in 1991 to pay tribute to Roy's contributions to the health sector in the country.

