Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will not appoint anyone as the vice-chancellor of a university from the panel of candidates sent by the state government, if he has reservations against any of the names, a Raj Bhavan source said on Tuesday.

It came a day after the Supreme Court was informed by Attorney General R Venkataramani that a total of 11 names were cleared by the Governor, who is the chancellor of state-aided universities from a panel of names suggested by the former chief justice of India U U Lalit-headed search-cum-selection committee.

Following an appeal from the governor, the apex court allowed him more time to appoint VCs of other universities.

“The search cum selection committee appointed by the Supreme Court has given a panel of three names for each university. The CM gave her preference. The governor examined them and discussed (various matters) with all candidates.

“The names which the governor will find ok, he will appoint them. If he has any reservation about any of them, the governor will not appoint them,” the Raj Bhavan source told PTI.

In July, the top court appointed the former CJI to head a search-cum-selection panel to oversee the appointments of vice-chancellors for state-run universities in West Bengal.

The ruling TMC dispensation in West Bengal has been at loggerheads with Governor C V Ananda Bose over the functioning of universities.

