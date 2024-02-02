Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Bhopal Crime Branch recovered 127 boxes having around 15,000 bottles of cough syrup containing banned codeine and arrested one person in this connection in the city, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Ankit Bang (27), who lives in a rented house in Shahjahanabad locality in the city.

"We received information that cough syrups containing banned codeine were stored at a place in Shahjahanabad locality in the city and are likely to be sold illegally. Acting on the information, we verified it and after that we raided the location where about 127 boxes having over 15,000 bottles of cough syrups worth around Rs 26 lakhs were recovered from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Crime Branch) Shrutkirti Somvanshi said.

The crime branch also arrested an accused in this regard and he was being interrogated. The team were trying to ascertain all the necessary information from him about the matter, the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

