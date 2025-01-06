Koppal (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): Congress State Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi on Sunday, responded to the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal, questioning the BJP's criticism and stated that an investigation will reveal the truth behind the incident.

He also accused the BJP of being "unemployed" and told them to keep quiet.

"What did Priyanka Kharge do? Was his name written on the death note? BJP should keep quiet first, they have no work to do, and they are just unemployed...Sachin's death has indeed hurt us too. Why it happened will come out through the investigation..," he said.

This came in the wake of the controversy surrounding the alleged suicide of a contractor named Sachin Panchal due to alleged harassment and threats from Minister Priyank Kharge's close aide, Raju Kapanur, as claimed by the BJP. However, Priyank Kharge dismissed all the allegations surrounding the issue.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council and BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Saturday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Narayanaswamy said, "When the minister's name came into it (Bidar case) he should give the reply. 'Honey trap' is illegal... We filed a complaint in a police station but no action was taken. We will hold a protest today. The minister, Priyank Kharge should resign. We have sent the evidence, the suicide letter that we have to AICC president Malikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and Karnataka CM."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has strongly hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following its criticism in the wake of the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal.

Kharge earlier questioned the BJP's approach, stating that the party needs to "do their homework" before making accusations and undermining the state's leadership.

"The BJP is trying hard to establish their leadership and give report cards to central leadership about how many times they scolded Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, raised slogans against Priyank Kharge...," he said on Friday. (ANI)

