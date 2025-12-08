Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said it was the Centre's responsibility to offer a solution, stating that the state government had taken 'costly' steps to address issues faced by sugarcane and maize farmers.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence, the Deputy CM said, "The Centre hasn't said a word with regards to issues facing sugarcane and maize growers. BJP MPs are not raising their voice in Parliament in support of our farmers."

He slammed BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai for not raising the issue of farmers in Parliament.

When asked if the Belagavi Assembly Session would offer some solution to the problems facing North Karnataka farmers, he said, "Bommai is saying the state government has to purchase the produce. If the State government has to do everything, what is the role of the Centre? It is the Union government which fixes prices for every crop, but it is not addressing this issue. Why hasn't Bommai raised this issue in Parliament? Why hasn't he met the Union Agriculture Minister and the PM?"

On irrigation projects not being implemented, he said, "In the history of the state, no one has executed the quantity of work done during my tenure as Irrigation minister. Let the Opposition raise these issues in the Session, I will reply."

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar remained close-mouthed regarding a visit to the national capital to meet the party high command amid speculation of a power tussle for the CM post in the state.

Replying to the question, he said, "The Telangana government is organising a global summit in Hyderabad and they have invited me. I am travelling there."

Earlier today, DK Shivakumar arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, being held at Future City, Meerkhanpet in Hyderabad.

Upon his arrival, the Karnataka Deputy CM said he has come to attend the summit for Karnataka's neighbouring and "brother state" Telangana, and emphasised that all southern states should grow together and become stronger."

"I have come here for my brother state and neighbouring state (Telangana). We want the entire southern states to grow. We want them to be strong. We will cooperate with each other. We are not competitors, we are friends, we are brothers. Let us all grow together," Shivakumar said. (ANI)

