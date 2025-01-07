New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Baijayant Jay Panda on Tuesday exuded confidence of winning the Delhi Assembly elections and said that the people of the national capital want a "conflict-free government".

"BJP is fully ready. We have been preparing for several months. The people of Delhi have made up their minds. They have given 15 years to Congress, and in the last 10 years, they have given a chance to this disaster (AAP government) which has been giving false promises for 3 times in a row...Now the people of Delhi have decided they must give a chance to BJP. They see the progress in other parts of the country and they want to see the same in Delhi. They want a conflict-free government in Delhi," Panda told ANI.

Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said that the AAP government will lose polls.

"People of Delhi will get a BJP Chief Minister on 8th February. AAP government will be removed from power," said Malhotra, who is Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Earlier, Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda welcomed the Election Commission declaring dates of Delhi polls. He urged the people of Delhi to choose a government that focuses on providing quality services to make everyday life easier.

"I welcome the Election Commission of India's announcement of the Delhi Assembly Elections. Elections are the biggest festival of democracy. They are a medium to keep the country and the state advancing on the path of development and good governance. I urge the people of Delhi to choose a government that focuses on improving the standard of living, combating corruption, reducing pollution and providing quality services to make everyday life easier," Nadda said in a post on X.

"Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi ji, the BJP government has been continuously working towards the comprehensive development of Delhi and will further our efforts to turn the dream of a 'Viksit Delhi' into a reality," he added.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital. (ANI)

