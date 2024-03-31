Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 31 (ANI): Expressing confidence of success in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that BJP will win in all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana.

"This government, which works for the people, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has worked to directly benefit the people, which is evident from the enthusiasm and energy seen among the people. In the upcoming elections, we will win in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana and it will play a crucial role in PM Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time," Nayab Singh Saini said.

Speaking about the government's initiatives under PM Modi's leadership, CM Saini emphasized the direct benefits provided to the people, evident from the enthusiasm and energy observed among the populace.

"I am going to different regions of Haryana, and I can see the enthusiasm and excitement among the people. And the results are due to the policies of PM Modi. For the first time in these 10 years, concerns of the poor have been addressed. It is the first time in these 10 years that the nation is moving towards development. It is the first time in these 10 years that the problems within the country have been tackled with strength. It is the first time that the country's infrastructure has been continuously strengthened. It is the first time in these 10 years that India's prestige has risen globally. It is the first time in these 10 years that benefits have reached the poor. This government, whether it is women, farmers, youth, or the poor, has addressed the concerns of every section, and the result is evident. It is the first time in these 10 years that more than 25 crore people have crossed the poverty line," Nayab Singh Saini said.

Saini took oath on March 13, as the Haryana CM at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

The BJP won all 10 seats in Haryana in the last elections. Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. (ANI)

