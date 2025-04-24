Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI) Bodies of two tourists from Karnataka who were shot dead by the terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack were brought to the Kempegowda International Airport here on Thursday.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan were among the 26 people killed in front of their families after confirming their religious identity in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. Most of those killed by terrorists were tourists.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

Union Minister V Somanna along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya accompanied the mortal remains of the tourists.

While Rao's body was taken to his hometown Shivamogga, Bushan will be cremated in Bengaluru.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan and 4 Associates Kidnap Electronics Trader To Repay Debt, Demands INR 1.5 Crore Ransom in Jhansi; Accused Arrested.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Surya said that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to retaliate to this terror attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)