Ramgarh, July 16: A Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) employee was shot at by an unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreant in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, a police officer said. Uttar Pradesh: History-Sheeter Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants Over Personal Enmity Near Police Station in Bareilly.

The employee, identified as Ashish Banerjee, is posted at Rajrappa washery project of CCL. Banerjee who suffered injuries on his waist was taken to CCL hospital in Rajrappa, from where he was referred to Sadar hospital here. Mexican Journalist Shot Dead: Nelson Matus, Founder of a Website Covering Crime, Killed in Acapulco in Southwest Mexico.

Since he needed a critical surgery, the injured was shifted to a hospital in Ranchi, the police officer said. Sanjay Nayak, officer in-charge of Rajrappa police station, said the incident occurred at 2 pm when one of the three miscreants fired two bullets at Banerjee near his residence in Rajrappa. “Prima facie the cause of the attack seems to be personal enmity. Investigation has started,” the police officer said.

