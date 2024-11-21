New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Centre of Thursday announced staggered working hours for its employees here to aid the fight against pollution as the city reeled under "very poor" air quality even though the AQI fell below the 400-mark after several days.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index, recorded daily at 4 pm, stood at 371 on Thursday, showing an improvement from 419 on Wednesday due to increased wind speeds, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, Delhi still ranked as the second most polluted city in the country only behind Bihar's Hajipur (AQI 403).

While Delhi's AQI was the worst in the country on Monday and Tuesday, with readings exceeding 450 in the “severe plus” category, it recorded the third-worst ranking on Wednesday before moving to the second place on Thursday.

The Centre, meanwhile, announced staggered working hours for its employees.

According to an order issued by the Union Personnel Ministry, employees have been advised carpooling and use of public transport to minimise vehicular pollution. "Offices can operate from 9 am to 5.30 pm or from 10 am to 6.30 pm," the order stated.

These measures may be adopted by ministries, departments, and organisations based on their functional requirements, ensuring that there is no adverse impact on efficiency and productivity," the order further added.

Bihar's Hajipur recorded the highest AQI in the country on Thursday, with a reading of 403 in the "severe" category, followed by Delhi at 371, according to the CPCB's 24-hour data.

Out of 35 monitoring stations in Delhi, six reported "severe" air quality with AQI readings exceeding 400, while 28 stations fell into the"very poor" category with readings above 300, according to the SAMEER app, which provides hourly updates on the National Air Quality Index.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good,” 51-100 “satisfactory,” 101-200 “moderate,” 201-300 “poor,” 301-400 “very poor,” 401-450 “severe,” and above 450 “severe plus.”

At 5 pm on Thursday, CPCB data identified PM2.5 as the primary pollutant, with its levels recorded at 168. PM2.5 particles, measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller (about the width of a human hair), pose significant health risks as they can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, according to CPCB.

The Centre's Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management attributed 17.7per cent of Delhi's pollution on Thursday to vehicular emissions. Stubble burning, another significant contributor, accounted for 17.3 per cent of PM2.5 levels on Wednesday.

The DSS provides estimates for vehicular emissions daily, while data on stubble burning is typically available the following day.

Farm fires continue to be a major source of pollution. On Thursday, Punjab reported 192 incidents of stubble burning, Haryana recorded 10, and Uttar Pradesh reported 165, a decline from 395 incidents on Wednesday.

These figures were provided by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modeling from Space.

Between September 15 and November 20, 2024, Punjab reported 10,296 farm fire incidents, Haryana recorded 1,193, and Uttar Pradesh reported 3,868, according to satellite data.

Speaking on the current pollution levels in Delhi, Priyanka Singh, Programme Lead at the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), said, “The AQI of Delhi has dropped from 419 on November 20 to 371 on November 21. With the stubble burning season almost over, its contribution to Delhi's air pollution is expected to decrease in the coming days.”

However, she noted that the minimum temperature in Delhi has started to drop, currently hovering around 10 degrees Celsius. "This drop in temperature is likely to increase biomass burning for heating purposes, which in turn could lead to a rise in PM2.5 concentrations," Singh explained.

Advising measures to prevent the city from facing severe pollution again, Singh emphasized, “Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) must adhere to the mandate of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to provide heaters for their security staff. Additionally, authorities must strictly monitor and take measures to curb open burning.”

Delhi's air quality plunged into the hazardous category on Monday, recording the season's highest average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 495.

A persistent layer of smog has enveloped the national capital since November 1, causing a notable dip in maximum and minimum temperatures, according to a report by Climate Trends, a research-based consultancy.

It said that experts attribute the early onset of smog this season to atmospheric stagnation, weak winds, and high humidity levels, exacerbated by a feeble Western Disturbance that introduced moisture into the air.

The report also quoted Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology at Skymet Weather, explaining that the recent surge in smog is a result of calm winds, low temperatures, and high humidity. "These factors created an inversion layer, trapping pollutants close to the ground. The absence of winter rains has further compounded the problem,” he said.

The prolonged foggy conditions have also intensified pollution levels. "Fog traps pollutants at the surface, forming smog. The interplay of oxidized particulate matter (PM) with fog creates a vicious cycle, making it harder for pollutants to disperse,” said Prof. S.N. Tripathi of IIT-Kanpur.

