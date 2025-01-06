Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): The central government has appointed eight Indian Police Service (IPS) officers from Uttarakhand to various prestigious positions for the year 2024-25.

According to an official release, the appointments, part of a routine deputation process, have been communicated to the Chief Secretary of the state.

Also Read | Tripura Bus Fire: Picnic Bus Engulfs in Massive Blaze After Generator Blast, 13 Students Injured (Watch Video).

Among the officers included in the list are IPS Barinder Jeet Singh, who will be deputed to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), IPS Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj S, assigned to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), IPS Janmejaya P Kailash, appointed to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), IPS Rajiv Swaroop and IPS Arun Mohan Joshi, both set to join the Border Security Force (BSF).

IPS Mukhtar Mohsin will serve with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), IPS Neeru Garg, appointed to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and IPS P Renuka Devi has been posted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also Read | Maharashtra Accident: Couple Killed, 2 Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar.

The deputed officers are expected to contribute their expertise and strengthen the operations of these crucial forces. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)