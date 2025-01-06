New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Union Government has officially notified the appointment of Ashish Naithani, a judicial officer, as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court. His name was recently recommended for the position by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Following the notification, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took to social media platform X, saying, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Judicial Officer Ashish Naithani as Judge. I convey my best wishes to them."

The Supreme Court Collegium, led by CJI Sanjiv Khanna, had approved the proposal for Ashish Naithani's appointment as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court during its meeting on December 22, 2024. (ANI)

