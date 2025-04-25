Perplexity AI has announced a global partnership with Motorola, resulting in its AI assistant being pre-installed on millions of new Motorola devices, including the Motorola Razr and Motorola Edge 60 series. The integration offers users direct access to Perplexity's advanced search and assistant features, such as sending emails, setting reminders, playing media, booking rides, and making restaurant reservations. Perplexity is optimised for Motorola's latest devices, and the assistant functions on the Razr's external display when folded. Users can also access through Moto Ai by typing "Ask Perplexity." Additionally, Motorola users will receive a complimentary three-month trial of Perplexity Pro and access to advanced AI models, which include Sonar, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, and GPT-4o with unlimited file uploads, and Pro or Reasoning searches. Perplexity Voice Assistant on iOS: AI-Powered Tool Now Available for iPhone Users To Manage Tasks; Check Details.

Perplexity Comes Now Pre-Installed on Motorola Phones

Starting today, Perplexity will come pre-installed on all new Motorola phones. Users will have direct access to search and assistant features across the @Moto ecosystem, including a 3-month Pro subscription. pic.twitter.com/2VuITn1NUT — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) April 24, 2025

