New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The central government, on Tuesday, issued a notification appointing Justice Sujoy Paul as the acting chief justice of the Telangana High Court.

This decision follows the transfer of Justice Alok Aradhe, the former Chief Justice of Telangana, to the Bombay High Court in the same capacity.

In February 2024, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the transfer of Justice Sujoy Paul from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Telangana High Court.

The decision was made based on Justice Paul's personal request, which he had made due to the fact that his son is practising at the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Paul sought the transfer to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

Notification issued stated that in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of

India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge of the Telangana High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court consequent upon the transfer of Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. (ANI)

