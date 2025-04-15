Microsoft has launched a new AI feature for its Edge browser for free. The tech giant integrated Copilot Vision into the Microsoft Edge browser, allowing users to summarise web content aloud and also help them practice for a job interview, among other benefits. Microsoft Edge said, "It's free to use—open Copilot in Edge, click on the mic icon, and it'll see what you see." Microsoft Edge users can activate this Copilot Vision via a mic icon in the browser. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Working on ‘Translator’ Preset in Voice Mode for Real-Time Translation, Will Launch ‘Search Autocomplete’ on iOS App.

Microsoft Edge Received Copilot Vision Integration for Summarising Web Content, Other Benefits

We just leveled up! Introducing @Copilot Vision in Edge. It can summarize aloud and even help you practice for a job interview. It's free to use - open Copilot in Edge, click on the mic icon, and it'll see what you see. pic.twitter.com/wEnCN9vfmA — Microsoft Edge (@MicrosoftEdge) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)