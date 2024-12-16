Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said that it does not make a difference if he wasn't made a minister in the Maharashtra cabinet because he is never finished, implying that he still remains relevant.

"I feel I have been rewarded (for challenging Manoj Jarange Patil). If my supporters are gathering in Nashik, what can I do about it? I am an ordinary worker, what difference does it make if I am ignored or thrown out? I may or may not have been given ministerial posts but Chhagan Bhujbal is never finished," Bhujbal, former Minister of Maharashtra, told reporters.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Pregnant Woman Suffers Miscarriage After Being Assaulted by Brother-in-Law’s Girlfriend in Sewri, Accused Arrested.

Reacting to several senior leaders not being named in the Maharashtra cabinet, the senior leader said that nothing can be said about the decision taken by party leaders. Bhujbal said party leaders informed him that senior leaders were not included to give a chance to new people.

"The decision is in the hands of the party leaders. Nothing can be said about it...Who is to be included in the cabinet is the decision of the party leaders. They (party leaders) told us that senior leaders were not included to give a chance to new people," Bhujbal said.

Also Read | Ustad Zakir Hussain Remembered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi; PM Writes, 'A True Genius Who Brought Indian Classical Music to the World' (View Post).

This comes after Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said that there was no dispute in relation to the cabinet portfolio allocation.

"There is no delay in allocating portfolios to the ministers. There is no dispute. I was also part of the talks and the matter stands finished. There is no dispute and it will be announced soon," Bawankule said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday accused at least 15 ministers in the cabinet of being "tainted," saying that they have been charged with "corruption" and "harassment".

"There are about 15 ministers in this cabinet, who are tainted and have corruption, and harassment charges against them. Sab criminal unki parshbhoomi rahi hai (They have a criminal background). They work with goons and safeguard culprits," Wadettiwar, former Leader of Opposition (LoP), told ANI.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Monday assured that the allocation of cabinet portfolios will be distributed within two days. He asserted that there was no delay.

"There is no delay. You will get to know about the portfolios ministers have received within two days," Samant told reporters.

Speaking on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal's resentment for being denied a ministerial berth, Shiv Sena leader Samant said, "We are all family and such things keep happening in a family. Our leaders including Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis will figure a way out."

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the government was planning to table 20 bills during the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly. He also said that 39 leaders have taken the oath as cabinet ministers, including six as state ministers, and that portfolio allocation is expected to be finalised within two days.

The cabinet expansion came more than two weeks after CM Fadnavis and his deputies were sworn in on December 5. The Mahayuti alliance had faced criticism from the opposition for delaying the announcement of its cabinet despite having a significant majority.

In the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory, securing 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)