Narayanpur, July 3: The intermediate exchange of fire underway between security forces and Naxals here in Amdai Ghati iron ore mining area of Narayanpur on Saturday.

Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg said that four road construction vehicles were torched by the Naxals during the encounter and two civilian operators are reportedly missing.

Further details are awaited.

