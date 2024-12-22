Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): During the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur, a detailed review was presented on the measures being undertaken for the overall development of Vidarbha and Marathwada, including decisions on irrigation, industries, river-linking projects, and infrastructure.

Additionally, a blueprint for a developed, balanced, and comprehensive Maharashtra was outlined, informed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In this session, 17 bills were passed following extensive discussions. Chief Minister Fadnavis also mentioned that the Public Safety Bill has been referred to a joint committee to allow all stakeholders to present their views.

After the winter session of the legislature was adjourned, a press conference was held on the lawns of the legislature premises in Nagpur, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that his government has taken decisions that are beneficial for farmers, common citizens, and the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Through the budgetary provisions of Rs 35,788 crore presented during this session, substantial funds have been allocated to continue schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Mofat Veej Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

An assistance of Rs 165 crore has been provided to 55,000 orange farmers affected by calamities. A bonus has been given for cotton, and a record procurement of soybeans has been carried out, which will continue until January 12.

As market prices for cotton and tur remain high, farmers are selling their produce in the market. The Chief Minister also highlighted that the government is working to support crops and provide relief to farmers through various measures.

An agreement has been signed with the Asian Development Bank for the second phase of the Nagpur Metro project, which will receive financial assistance of Rs 3,586 crore over 20 years at an interest rate of 0.72%. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also informed that the Asian Development Bank will support initiatives such as connecting villages with a population of over 1,000 through concrete roads via the 'Mitra' organization, strengthening industrial training institutes, and promoting the bamboo campaign.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that several decisions taken over the past two and a half years have brought significant changes to the lives of common people. He added that their responsibility has now increased, and they will continue to work as a team for the progress and welfare of the common people, especially women.

He remarked that this session was successful as it focused on ensuring comprehensive development for both citizens and the state. Ministers Shambhuraj Desai, Sanjay Rathod, Ashish Jaiswal, and Nitesh Rane were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

