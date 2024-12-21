The Maharashtra government has finalised the allocation of key portfolios. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will oversee the Home Ministry along with Law and Judiciary. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been entrusted with the Urban Development & Housing and Public Works departments. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will handle the Finance & Planning and Excise portfolios, solidifying his role in shaping the state’s financial policies. Maharashtra Govt Portfolio Allocation: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Portfolio Allocation to Ministers on Saturday Night or Sunday.

Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation

Maharashtra Portfolio Allocation | CM Devendra Fadnavis gets Home Ministry; Law & Judiciary Deputy CM Eknath Shinde gets Urban Development & Housing and Public Works. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets Finance & Planning and Excise dept pic.twitter.com/49EzXijvkd — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2024

List of portfolios distributed to ministers in Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis keeps Home Ministry, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde gets Urban Development and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gets Finance Ministry pic.twitter.com/FBVpALg6jS — IANS (@ians_india) December 21, 2024

