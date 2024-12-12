New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in the National Capital and presented him with an idol of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

"It was an absolute pleasure to meet and interact with Hon Union and Cooperation Minister Amitbhai Shah at his residence in New Delhi. Also presented him a 'murti' of SwatantryaVeer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar," the Chief Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Additionally, CM Fadnavis also met with the Leader of the Rajya Sabha and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, JP Nadda, and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Delhi.

"Met and felicitated our BJP National President and Hon Union Minister Shri JP Nadda Ji at his New Delhi residence. Presented him with a murti of Rajyamata GauMata. BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule was also present," CM Fadnavis posted on X.

"It was very good to meet our leader, Hon Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Ji at his residence in New Delhi. Also, presented him with an idol of Shri Ganesh Ji and thanked him for his warm wishes," the Chief Minister said in another post on X.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Fadnavis called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his gratitude for the PM's guidance and support to Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasised the state's commitment to progress ahead under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Taking to his official handle on X, Fadnavis posted, "Extremely thankful to Hon PM Narendra Modi ji for your valuable time, guidance, blessings and standing firm behind Maharashtra. In the last 10 years, with your support, Maharashtra has been Number 1 in almost every sector and now aims to take this journey of VIKAS to the next level under your leadership and guidance. You have always been an inspiration to crores of BJP Karyakarta like us to work even harder."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also met with Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and wished him a successful tenure ahead.

"It was a great pleasure to meet our senior leader Hon Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh ji at his residence in New Delhi. Took his blessings and presented him with an idol of Shri Ganesh," posted Fadnavis on X.

On December 5, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assumed office after taking oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present on the occasion while Fadnavis took charge.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

