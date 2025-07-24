New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and discussed key details of caste survey in the state.

In his post on 'X', Reddy mentioned that the Congress MP appreciated the provision of giving a 42 per cent quota for OBCs in education, jobs, and political positions.

"Met our inspiring leader Priyanka Gandhi and gave her all details of the #TelanganaCasteSurvey and the highlights of its findings. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greatly appreciated our state's decision and resolve to provide 42 per cent quota for the OBCs in education, jobs and political positions. She has promised her fullest support in this fight for total justice for OBCs", Reddy wrote on 'X'.

Earlier on Thursday, Revanth Reddy, along with his other Cabinet Ministers, interacted with Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Telangana government completed its comprehensive caste survey within a year and was presented before the state Cabinet and Assembly on February 4.

According to officials, the state government conducted the largest-ever Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey, covering 96.9 per cent of households in just 50 days.

From passing a resolution in the Cabinet to submitting the final report, the entire process was completed within exactly one year.

Meanwhile, the Bharath Rashtra Samithi has been constantly criticising the state government and alleging that it has betrayed the BRS MLC, K Kavitha. On Tuesday, K Kavitha criticised both the BJP and the Congress, alleging that they had 'cheated' the Backwards Classes (BCs) of Telangana.

Kavitha referred to statements made by BJP leaders suggesting that the OBC Reservation Bill could not be passed in Parliament. She also alleged that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had remained silent on issues related to Telangana's Backward Classes.

"We heard many statements from the BJP leaders from Telangana that they cannot pass the OBC Reservation Bill from the central government, which is very unfortunate to hear. We have seen more than 15 states giving reservation above 50 per cent. We are getting zero benefits from the Central government. Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Priyanka Gandhi Vadra nor Sonia Gandhi speaks in Parliament about our Telangana BCs. The bill should be passed. Both BJP and Congress are cheating the people of Telangana BCs," Kavitha told ANI. (ANI)

