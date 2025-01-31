Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya on Friday to take stock of the situation as the city experiences a surge in devotees.

The influx is attributed to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where devotees take a holy dip before visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Also Read | 'Touched Private Parts Pricked With Pen': Tuiton Teacher in Nagaur, Rajasthan Sexually Abused Class 2 Girl for 6 Months, Arrested.

Earlier, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, had appealed to nearby devotees to postpone their visit, allowing easier access for those travelling from distant areas.

Apart from that, the administration also has raised night shelters like 'Green Basera' providing free accommodation, ensuring comfort and security for pilgrims.

Also Read | AAP Faces Major Setback Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 As 8 MLAs Resign Just 5 Days Before Polls.

Devotees have praised the well-organised system, highlighting the cleanliness, safety measures, and accessibility of essential amenities.

One devotee shared his experience, saying, "I'm currently staying at the Green Basera in Ayodhya, a facility run by the government, led by Modi ji and Yogi ji. We arrived last night from Kumbh after Mauni Amavasya. We travelled here by government bus and got to know about Green Basera, which offered free accommodations, and a welcome respite from the expensive hotels. The police have been respectful and responsive, providing helpful information and directions. The facilities here are good... with a reliable water supply, and clean toilets, and bathrooms. The overall system is well-organized, making it an ideal model for other religious sites."

He further added, "The check-in process was seamless, requiring only our Aadhar cards and a few signatures. We received blankets to keep us warm and had access to lockers for secure storage of our belongings. CCTV cameras ensured our safety and security. I firmly believe that replicating such facilities at every religious site would greatly benefit the public, especially the underprivileged." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)