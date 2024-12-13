New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Friday said the opposition wants parliament to function and continue the discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and the ruling party should not try to disrupt the parliament.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra opened the opposition debate... We all want to express our feelings in a dignified way and there were attempts by the ruling party to provoke and divert when the TMC member was speaking. The House was adjourned for a while, but we all feel that the Parliament must function... All the opposition parties are cooperating and we all feel that the debate of the 75th Constitution celebration must continue," Manickam Tagore told ANI.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday lauded newly elected Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her maiden speech in the Lower House of the Parliament.

"...Most importantly, she was able to connect with people by personalising the injustice happening in this country... She displayed many traits which will connect her with the people of India," Karti Chidambaram told ANI.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha also praised Priyanka Gandhi's address in the Lok Sabha, saying that the way she presented her speech was commendable and praiseworthy. "...It was commendable and praiseworthy. She presented it (speech) with maturity and depth of the subject...I appreciate her," he said.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also lauded Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's maiden speech in the Lok Sabha and said that her speech was better than his.

"Wonderful speech. Better than my maiden speech, let's put it like that," Rahul Gandhi said. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi called Priyanka Gandhi's speech "Excellent."

Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra said he is happy with the speech of the Wayanad MP, adding that Congress will move forward strongly. "I am very happy. She spoke very clearly about her experience across the country... She talked about the difficulties of the people... Lok Sabha should function properly and there should be discussions in the House.

Prime Minister Modi should also take care of the difficulties faced by the people of different states... I am very proud and Congress will move forward strongly," Robert Vadra said. (ANI)

