Ranchi, Apr 24 (PTI) Congress workers led by its Jharkhand president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh took out a candlelight procession in Ranchi on Thursday to protest the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which at least 26 people were killed.

The march began from Congress Bhawan, the party's headquarters here, and culminated at the city's Albert Ekka Chowk.

Also Read | Rajkot: Teen Dies After Being Hit by Bottle Thrown from Train in Gujarat; Loco Pilot Arrested for Negligence.

The workers raised slogans against the attack and demanded strong action against its perpetrators.

“The terror attack in Pahalgam has shaken the nation, and we stand with the affected families. The Congress has always raised its voice against terrorism. The central government must take stern action, work on diplomacy, and devise a future strategy. The Congress will stand united in the fight against terrorism to protect the country's citizens,” Kamlesh said.

Also Read | Operation Zeppelin: On Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Order, Mossad Hacked Sam Pitroda's Home Servers, Tracked Movement of Rahul Gandhi To Protect Gautam Adani After Hindenburg Report.

The party workers also held a condolence meeting at the party headquarters and observed a two-minute silence for Pahalgam terror attack victims.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)