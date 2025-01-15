New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala has written a letter to EAM S Jaishankar, calling for his urgent intervention following the death of a resident of Thrissur, Kerala, who was fatally shot in Ukraine after being forcibly recruited into Russian mercenary forces.

In his letter, Chennithala also mentioned another Kerala man who was critically wounded in a similar attack and is reportedly being treated in Moscow.

"I am writing this in light of the tragic death of Binil Babu, Thrissur District, Kerala, who was fatally shot in Ukraine after being forcefully recruited into the Russian mercenary forces. Another Keralite, Jain Kurian, a close relative of Binil Babu and also a resident of Thrissur, was critically wounded in a similar attack in Ukraine and is believed to be receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow. Both young men, who were the sole breadwinners for their families, had initially gone to Russia for employment in a canteen but were forcefully conscripted into the Russian forces to fight in Ukraine. This is not an isolated incident, as many young people from Kerala and other parts of India are reportedly trapped in war-torn Ukraine, having been forcibly recruited by Russian forces," the Congress leader said.

He added that the mortal remains of Binil Babu have not yet been transported back to his native place, and his bereaved parents and family members are waiting anxiously and sorrowfully to perform his last rites as per their religious customs.

"In view of the immense mental agony and distress faced by the families, I kindly request your immediate intervention to ensure the repatriation of the mortal remains of Binil Babu to his native place and the safe return of Jain Kurian. I also request that maximum financial and emotional support be provided to the grieving family of Binil Babu during this difficult time," Ramesh Chennithala said.

"Additionally, I urge you to take all possible diplomatic measures to address the plight of Indian citizens who are being forcibly recruited into Russian mercenary forces and to prevent such illegal recruitment from happening in the future. Kindly consider the matter favourably," he added.

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday strongly took up the matter of Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army, following the death of an Indian citizen from Kerala. The MEA has reiterated its demand for the early discharge and repatriation of the remaining Indian nationals. (ANI)

